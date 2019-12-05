BKG equipment plays role in circular economy by pelletising high-quality PA made from multilayer packaging waste Newcycling process

APK has deployed a complete downstream melt processing system from Nordson Corporation for use with its innovative Newcycling process, which carries out the dictates of the circular economy by transforming mixed and multi-layer waste into purified polymer with properties close to virgin resin.

The first Newcycling plant, in Merseburg, Germany, began commercial operations in June with an annual capacity of 8,000 tonnes and is used for separating polyethylene and polyamide from multi-layer packaging films.

The Newcycling process produces the polymers in purified form by shredding the waste, using solvents to selectively dissolves the plastics, separating liquid and solid components, purifying the polymer, and removing the solvent for reuse in the process.

An extruder delivers polyamide to BKG melt delivery and pelletising components for production of APK’s Mersamid polyamide resins.

The BKG equipment includes a BlueFlow gear pump, HiCon screen changer, polymer diverter valve, underwater pelletisers, and Master-Line process water and pellet dryer system.

Florian Riedl, Director of Business Development for APK, said: “Our Mersmid products are intended for demanding technical applications as alternatives to virgin plastics.”

“Nordson’s BKG pelletising and melt delivery equipment contributes to meeting our requirement for high-quality granulates with homogenous properties. In addition, these systems help us achieve a level of production efficiency that is consistent with our sustainability approach.”