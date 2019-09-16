Bloccs wins second Queen’s Award

The Lord Lieutenant of Gloucestershire has congratulated staff at Precision Dippings Manufacturing (PDM) on achieving a second Queen’s Award for Enterprise in three years.

As specialists in bespoke rubber dipped solutions for a variety of industries, PDM develop and manufacture Bloccs’ waterproof cast and dressing protectors.

× Expand RichMcD

The product’s unique and water-resistant properties have made it a success in countries across the world.

After first winning the Queen’s Award Innovation category in 2016, the company has now won the same accolade in the export category for impressive year on year growth in Bloccs’ international sales.

Director Kate Richards said: “We still can’t quite believe we’ve won two of these awards in such a short time.”

“Sales have increased dramatically over the last three years and we’re really pleased with the feedback we’re getting on a daily basis from customers and medical professionals. It makes a lot of hard work feel very worthwhile.”