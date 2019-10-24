Bockatech’s Zero Waste Cup wins Horners Bottlemakers Award 2019

Bockatech’s Zero Waste Cup has won the Horners Bottlemakers Award 2019, announced during a Horner’s visit to Grundon’s recycling facility in Slough.

The cup is made using EcoCore, a new technology for injection moulding that has the potential to underpin a low-cost transition from single-use to reusable packaging.

The cup has been praised for being a plastic innovation that provides a sustainable alternative to disposable paper cups that cannot be recycled.

A Highly Commended certificate was awarded to CupClub, an initiative that merges a system-level approach to sustainability alongside plastic product design.

CupClub is designed to replace unrecyclable paper cups, with a cleverly designed plastic recovery crate and a return system allowing local businesses to have their cups collected, tracked, washed and returned based on the volume required.

Another Highly Commended certificate was awarded to Spectra Packaging for their Beached bottle. The new Beached range is 100 per cent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) HDPE.

The judges recognised the Spectra product as serving the growing demand for eco-friendly beauty products.