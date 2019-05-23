Boeing and Surface Generation present interim findings from RAPM research programme

Surface Generation has joined a host of global partners, including Boeing, at the SAMPE North America Conference and Exhibition in North Carolina, to present results from the Rapid High Performance Molding (RAPM) for Small Parts research programme.

Established in 2016, RAPM is a joint research project between Boeing, The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and supply chain partners from around the world.

As part of the multi-year programme, the team is evaluating Surface Generation’s patented Production to Functional Specifications (PtFS) system across a range of near-net and net shape aerospace thermoset and thermoset composite processing applications.

The interim findings of this analysis are detailed in a presentation entitled “Development of Scalable Dynamic Control Architectures for Flexible Composites Manufacturing Work Cells.”

Surface Generation supplied the RAPM team with fully integrated bespoke PtFS clamping, tooling and moulding cell capable of producing composite components up to 0.9m by 0.9m.

The system uses 180 individual air-powered heating and cooling channels to apply precise levels of heating and cooling to local areas of components during curing.

The cell is fitted with a rapid load and unload system, which can be reconfigured to produce different parts in minute and has been tested with multiple configurations including vacuum, resin infusion, press-clave thermoset and thermoplastic composite consolidation.

Its substantial part processing data pedigree, coupled with an ability to mix isothermal and cyclic processing, makes it unique in the world of composite processing.

RAPM has demonstrated the path towards a future where manufacturers can economically make rapid, low-cost production parts on demand.

Rather than running extended production cycles and stockpiling components for the future, manufacturers can now look forward to producing components where and when needed from a single machine.