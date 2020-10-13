BOLE UK appoints new Sales Manager in latest commitment to UK market

× Expand Bole Matthew Holyoake

BOLE Machinery has announced the appointment of a new Sales Manager for the South, in a move it says reflects its commitment to the UK market.

Matthew Holyoake joins West Midlands-based BOLE after acquiring substantial experience selling injection moulding machinery and equipment.

Hardeep Khera, General Manager at BOLE UK, explained the significance of the new appointment: “BOLE UK is still relatively new to the UK market, but we have been able to quickly build on the success of the BOLE brand in the US and mainland Europe. From day one, we were able to access the technical and training support provided by BOLE’s European Headquarters, as well as provide rapid delivery times due to the substantial stocks of equipment held only a few hours away.

“We are now gaining a reputation for offering technically capable products at a preferential price point, so are adding automotive and specialist injection moulding companies to our growing client portfolio. Matt’s technical background and history of developing strong relationships with sector-leading companies will help us continue to grow our business over the coming years.

Holyoake has over 30 years of experience within the plastics industry. Starting as an apprentice maintenance engineer, he progressed to managerial roles at leading plastic processors before taking up his first full-time sales position selling colours and additives to PET packaging specialists in 2006.

Latterly, he spent nine years working for Arburg, where he specialised in the technical sales of injection moulding equipment to key clients

Commenting, Holyoake said: “I am looking forward to working with a relatively new OEM that still has a huge amount of growth potential. My experience in providing the right solution for each customer, coupled with such a comprehensive product range and attractive ROI will no doubt prove to be invaluable.”