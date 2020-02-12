Bole UK Continues to expand its workforce

Bole Machinery has seen rapid expansion during the last 12-months, fuelled by a growing number of new and repeat Injection Moulding Machine orders.

This growth has necessitated two new appointments, a third service engineer and a technical sales manager.

Hardeep Khera, Company Director, said: “As much as we are delighted with how quickly Bole has become an established supplier to the UK’s plastics sector, we are aware that new machinery sales must be sufficiently supported by a dedicated sales and service team. Rather than using sales agents or free-lance engineers, we feel these full-time appointments will give our customers the support and confidence to continue investing in us.”

Simon Dec has been appointed as UK Technical Sales Manager and will be the main point of contact for existing and prospective customers.

Simon has over 30-years sales experience within the manufacturing sector, primarily relating to the specification and supply of bespoke aluminium and plastic components.

Hardeep explains: “Our management team will support Simon as he becomes fully acquainted with our product range. We decided to invest in the best long-term solution for our company, rather than taking the easier option of recruiting from a competitor’s salesforce. In this way, we believe that we will be able to provide our customers with a stable and long-term working relationship.”

The appointment of a third service engineer was prompted by an increase in the hours required for new machine installation and commissioning. Joshua Crofts is a MOD trained multi-skilled engineer, with both electrical and mechanical skill sets.

Hardeep comments: “Joshua has experience of working with both hydraulic and all-electric injection moulding machinery, which provides him with the versatility required to work with Bole’s extensive product range. Because the design and origin of many key machine components is Western European, his familiarisation with our equipment has been extremely rapid.”