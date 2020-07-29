Bondloc UK announces collaboration with Bolton University’s Motorsport hub

× Expand NCME

Adhesives and sealants company, Bondloc UK, has partnered with the University of Bolton in a collaboration designed to help students to learn the latest in motorsport industry techniques.

The University’s National Centre for Motorsport Engineering (NCME) opened in September 2017 and offered a BSc and a BEng in motorsports, covering design, manufacture and materials.

The partnership between Bondloc and NCME will allow future developments applicable to the motorsport industry to be discussed, trialled and tested by University of Bolton students; will create research streams to be developed collaboratively; and will allow the adhesive and surface treatment industry to be discovered and explored by UoB students.

Paul Nelson, Sales and Marketing Director of Bondloc, said: “We are delighted to announce this close working relationship with the pioneering National Centre for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton.

“The courses there are fantastic and equips the students for a career in a very exciting and technically fast-moving industry.

“It is great to know that Bondloc adhesive products and our expertise will help to strengthen that learning process going forward.”

Mark Busfield, Director of NCME, pioneered the motorsport engineering course at the University of Bolton with a dedicated team of Industry and academic specialists in 2017.

He said: “I am really excited that NCME is collaborating with Bondloc. This will be a great boost to our students’ learning in preparation for them to enter an industry which is constantly at the cutting edge of new technological developments.”