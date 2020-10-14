Bondloc UK announces national distribution agreement with MSC

× Expand Bondloc

Bondloc UK, a British manufacturer of adhesives and sealants based in Bewdley, Worcestershire, has strengthened its UK distribution network by appointing MSC Industrial Supply as a national channel partner for their engineering range of adhesives and sealants.

Paul Nelson, Sales and Marketing Director at Bondloc, said: “We are very excited to announce the appointment of MSC as a national distributor of our engineering adhesives and sealants.

“The growth in demand for our products in the UK engineering market has created the need to bolster our distribution network with a national distributor who has the infrastructure to service the whole of the UK market based on a comprehensive stock holding policy.”

Nelson said that MSC is supporting the manufacturing industry by re-framing what customers expect from their suppliers.

He continued: “Alongside next day UK delivery across the full range of our engineering adhesives; we are particularly impressed with their ability to support and improve manufacturing performance by delivering first-class engineering and technical support and cost-saving solutions.

“Coupled with our extensive bonding experience spanning over 27 years, we look forward to working with MSC to assist UK manufacturing over the coming months and years.”

Tom Coleing Product Manager at MSC, said: “Now, more than ever, our customers face the challenge of trying to reduce the manufacturing costs of their products, whilst ensuring the overall quality is not diminished.

“Bondloc’s comprehensive adhesive range will help customers control costs yet still ensure consistent, high-quality results. Their UK manufacturing setup means they have full quality control and are highly responsive to customer’s manufacturing and adhesive challenges. Bondloc’s offering aligns with our commitment to our customers to provide ‘the right product at the right price at the right time’.”

MSC has launched the complete range of Bondloc adhesives and sealants on its website, with a view to a further roll-out of the Bondloc range of structural adhesives later in the year.