Boots UK announces deposit return scheme trial in Scotland

Boots has announced it is trialling a Deposit Return Scheme in two of its stores in Scotland.

× Expand via boots-uk.com

Reverse Vending Machines will be introduced at Boots stores in Perth, High Street and Glasgow, 200 Sauchiehall Street, where customers can return empty plastic, metal and glass drink containers from 50ml up to 3 litres.

Customers will receive a voucher with 10 Boots Advantage Card points, for each drink container deposited, with a maximum of 25 containers per transaction.

Paul Dunne, Transformation Director, Boots UK, said: “We are pleased to be able to trial another way for customers to recycle their plastic, metal and glass drink containers. This is an opportunity for us to review the operational impact on installations of Reverse Vending Machines in our stores, as well as the practicalities of running a Deposit Return Scheme on the high street.”