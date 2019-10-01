BOPET film is one of fastest growing polymer substrates, finds AMI

A new report by AMI Consulting has found that BOPET film is one of the fastest-growing polymer film substrates, with growth driven by its extensive use in both packaging and technical applications, due to its unique combination of properties.

Capacity is forecast to increase by over 50 per cent in 2023, with the biggest surge in capacity during 2013 to 2018.

In 2018, global BOPET capacity is estimated at 6.7 million tonnes, with the biggest volume located in China.

Recognising BOPET’s versatility, many plastic film manufacturers are seeking to upgrade and diversify their production facilities in order to spread their customer based and market reach.

Strategies include moving in BOPET production in addition to core products such as BOPP, offering BOPET production in completely new geographic locations, thereby being closer to customers, and upgrading key BOPET equipment in order to optimise sales and utilisation rates.