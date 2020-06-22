Borche UK appoints new Sales Engineer

Borche UK have appointed Dean Meynell to the role of Sales Engineer.

Dean has over 25 year’s experience within the plastics industry and in particular with the Injection Moulding field.

He will bolster the existing sales team at Borche UK in Kingswinford and fill a vacancy in which has been created by the continued increasing popularity and demand for the Borche Servo Drive range of Moulding Machines.

Dean joins Borche from his the most recent contract with Xandor Automotive and his past experience include spells with Plastic Omnium, Magna, Denso Manufacturing and Koito together with a notable period within the Medical Industry with Becton Dickinson.