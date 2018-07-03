Borche UK Open Day a “great success”

× Expand The well attended Borche Open House Borche

The official opening of Borche UK’s showroom and service centre has been hailed as a “great success” by organisers.

On 27 and 28 June, the Chinese injection moulding machine manufacturer unveiled its first fully owned subsidiary for the company in Europe.

Attended by Borche President, Mr Zhu, as well as local dignitaries and guests from the plastics industry, the day consisted of demonstrations of the company’s servo controlled injection moulding machines and associated automation.

The importance placed in the UK and Irish markets has been reflected in the investment made in the new site, which is based in Kingswinford in the West Midlands, with the central warehouse receiving machines directly from the Borche’s manufacturing sites in China.

Commenting on the day, Terry O’ Reilly, Sales Director for Borche UK, said: “We were delighted with the outcome of our open event, which was the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the highly successful Borche range of machines in addition to our full service capabilities. As a positive result of the showing, another new customer will shortly take delivery of his first new Borche machine from UK stock.”