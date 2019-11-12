Borche UK reports successful K Show

K 2019 was a successful show for Borche UK, with the sale of a new Borche BU900 Ton Machine to Rochdale-based Alderburgh.

The new machine is of the Borche BU Two Platen Design and will be supplied as a package together with Spero Robot.

Alderburgh is part of the Polypipe Civils Group of companies and is a major manufacturer of various products in relation to ground works to the construction industry including market-leading storm water management systems and inspection chambers together with a wide range of associated products.

The company has now invested in excess of £2.5 million in recent years in the latest moulding machinery to meet increasing demand and growth levels.

The new 900 tonne machine will join a line-up of 12 Borche machines currently employed by the company in the 65,000 square foot factory.

Gary Baker, from Alderburgh, said: “We’ve been delighted with both the performance of the Borche machines together with the energy efficiency and with the aftersales service provided.”

“On this basis we had no hesitation in confirming our recent order.”