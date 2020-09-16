Borealis appointments new Vice President Polyolefins Strategy & New Business Development

Borealis has announced the appointment of Christopher McArdle as Vice President Polyolefins Strategy & New Business Development effective 1 September 2020.

In this role, he will lead Borealis’ Polyolefins (PO) Strategy & New Business Development Portfolio.McArdle joins Borealis with extensive commercial and polyolefin industry experience. The past 3 years, he occupied senior commercial roles at Dow Chemical serving the Consumer Solutions and Packaging & Specialty Plastics businesses.

Chris McArdle

Prior to joining Dow Chemical, McArdle spent 16 years of his career at DuPont in a variety of strategy and marketing positions. In his last role as EMEA Business Director, he held P&L responsibility for DuPont’s specialty ethylene copolymer business serving the Packaging, Construction, Consumer and Industrial markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa.He holds a BSc Chemistry and PhD in Organometallic Chemistry from the University of Bristol in the UK.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Innovation and Circular Economy, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Christopher McArdle to Borealis. Chris is a senior business leader with extensive experience in steering growth and optimising organisational performance across global businesses within the chemicals, packaging, and plastics industries. His extensive expertise in business strategy, sales and marketing, product management, and science driven innovation will be an asset to further advance our Polyolefin strategy and growth agenda.”