Borealis develops Bornewables portfolio of circular, premium polyolefins

Borealis has announced the launch of the Bornewables™, a new portfolio of circular polyolefin products.

Produced with renewable feedstock derived entirely from waste and residue streams, these premium polyolefins offer the same material performance as virgin polyolefins, yet with a reduced carbon footprint.

The introduction of the Bornewables portfolio is another example of the many ways in which Borealis is putting its EverMinds™ mind-set to work in developing innovative technologies and products which help accelerate the transition from a linear to a circular economy.

Borealis customers can now employ an alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based feedstocks, thus lowering the carbon footprint of their own products without having to compromise on either quality or performance.

Bornewables are suitable for the most demanding applications, including hygiene and food-contact, therefore Borealis customers can expand their own product range.Unlike renewable feedstocks produced with agricultural crops grown for food and livestock feed, the Bornewables are made of renewably-sourced feedstocks derived solely from waste and residue streams: from vegetable oil production as well as oil waste and residues; the timber industry; the food industry – for instance, used cooking oil. From a sustainability perspective, re-using waste to manufacture renewable feedstocks further enhances the Bornewables appeal.The entire Bornewables portfolio has been ISCC Plus (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) certified. This certification system ensures the traceability of the renewable, sustainably produced feedstock from its point of origin through the entire chain of custody.“In the spirit of EverMinds, we continue to offer customer high performance solutions while enabling them to realise their sustainability goals,” says Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis Executive Vice President Polyolefins, Innovation and Circular Economy Solutions.

“Everyone benefits from products with a lower carbon footprint and reduced dependency on fossil fuel-based feedstocks. This is how Borealis is reinventing for more sustainable living – because life demands progress.”