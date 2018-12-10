Borealis expands PP capacity in Europe

Expected to come on stream in mid-2020, Borealis has taken the final investment decision to expand the capacity of its PP plant in Kallo, Belgium, by 80kt.

The company has also approved the start of the Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) phase for the expansion of its PP plant in Beringen, Belgium.

This project will include an upgrade of the current process technology to the proprietary Borstar platform and the final investment decision on this 250-300kt expansion is envisaged by the end of 2019.

× Expand location, kallo, belgium, air view, aerial view

The company says the capacity increases are aimed to take advantage of the additional propylene supply coming from the new propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant in Kallo, Belgium.

Feedstock will be flowing to Beringen via an underground pipeline network, which is the safest and most environmentally friendly transportation mode.

Borealis says it has a well-established, ongoing cooperation with various authorities and stakeholders in Flanders and Belgium, including the Port of Antwerp and Locate-in-Limburg, to support its PP growth ambitions.

Alfred Stern, Borealis Chief Executive, said: “This PP capacity increase will be another significant European investment aimed at serving our European customer base. In Europe, polypropylene supply is not keeping up with increasing demand. With the market tightening and continuous application expansion for PP materials, additional investment is needed to support the growth of our customers.”