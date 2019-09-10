Borealis holds groundbreaking ceremony for its new world-scale plant in Belgium

Borealis has held the groundbreaking ceremony for its new world-scale PDH plant, located at the existing Borealis production site in Kallo, Belgium.

The new facility will have a targeted production capacity of 750,000 metric tonnes per year of PP, making it one of the largest and most efficient plants of its kind in the world.

With a total of around €1 billion invested in the course of the project, the investment is the largest ever made by Borealis in Europe.

The new PDH plant will create around 100 new full-time positions at Borealis, and two to three times as many at Borealis suppliers and contractors in the area.

Alfred Stern, CEO of Borealis, said: “The Borealis investment in the new Kallo plant is not only the largest investment in Europe by a petrochemicals industry player in the last 20 years.”

“Investing in our European assets in a clear signal of our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of our operations, but also to bolstering the region as an essential industrial hub.”