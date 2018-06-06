Borealis invest €15 million in new project for mtm plastics

Borealis has announced it is investing €15 million (approximately £14.1 million) in a new project for mtm plastics.

This year an additional €2.5 million (approximately £2.2 million) will be invested in environmental protection and capacity expansion of mtm compact, the sister company in Fürstenwalde.

The investment project includes the expansion of existing equipment and brings the overall input processing capacity from 60 to 80 Kt.

Borealis says besides the capacity increase, the investment aims to improve the capability to address the needs of the high-end market of re-granulates.

Alfred Stern, Borealis designated CEO, said: “This investment in our mechanical recycling capabilities at mtm is key in realising our growth ambitions in the circular economy and it underlines our continuing commitment to mtm. We need stepwise expansion projects to minimise down time, but also need to maintain existing facilities and business.”

Borealis fully acquired the German plastics recyclers mtm plastics and mtm compact in July 2016.