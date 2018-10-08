Borealis invests in world-scale PDH plant in Belgium

Borealis, has taken the final investment decision for a new, world-scale propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant, after successfully concluding the FEED study in June 2018.

The facility will be located at the existing Borealis production site in Kallo (Antwerp), Belgium and is scheduled to start up in the first half of 2022.

The PDH plant will have a targeted production capacity of 750,000 tonne per year, making it one of the largest and most efficient facilities in the world.

The location has been chosen due to its logistical position, its experience in propylene production and handling and the synergies with the existing PDH unit.

Borealis will use Honeywell UOP’s Oleflex technology for the new plant and Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal will be the long-term logistics partner for the handling of propylene and the raw material propane, constructing a new 135,000 m3 propane storage tank.

Under a long-term agreement, the hydrogen that is a by-product of the dehydrogenation process will be sold to Air Liquide.

Borealis says the approved investment also provides for the possibility to include efficient cogeneration as part of the project, which could contribute substantially to the Flemish climate and energy objectives, as well as to the energy efficiency plan of the Flemish Region.

Thomas Van De Velde, Borealis Vice President of Hydrocarbons & Energy business, said: “The continuing close cooperation during last years with our customers, suppliers, business partners and the various Flemish and Belgian authorities, including the Port of Antwerp, has been a crucial contributor to our positive investment decision.”