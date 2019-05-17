Borealis strengthens commitment to North American automotive industry

Borealis, along with customers and honoured local guests, celebrated a hallmark in its global expansion efforts by opening its new PP compounding plant in Taylorsville, USA.

The 50,000 sq ft facility, with rail sliding in place, adds an initial 66 million pounds of capacity to strengthen Borealis’ and Borouge’s global supply capability for TPO and SGF compounds.

Among the first compounds produced in the new facility are those used to make automotive interior and exterior parts for major OEM and Tier customers.

Roland Janssen, Managing Director for Borealis North America, said: “Borealis has long been committed to the global automotive industry. Adding a compounding facility in North America helps drive our growth while also benefiting our customers through regional supply and product development capabilities.”

“The industry is further supported by an experienced commercial and technical team with representatives in both the Southeast and Detroit area. The team is ready to introduce Borealis solutions and support customers in their technical implementation of new vehicle programmes.”