Borealis supports Global Commitment to eliminate plastic pollution at the source

Borealis has signed The New Plastics Economy’s ‘A Line in the Sand’ – Global commitment to Eliminate Plastic Pollution at the Source.

The Global Commitment has been signed by 250 organisations including many of the world’s largest packaging producers, brands, retailers and recyclers, as well as governments and NGOs.

Led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with UN Environment, the commitment aims to create a new normal’ for plastic packaging.

Businesses that sign the commitment will publish annual data on their progress to help drive momentum and ensure transparency, with targets reviewed every 18 months.

× Expand Borealis Borealis CEO Alfred Stern

Targets include, eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging, moving from single-use to reuse packaging models and to ensure 100 per cent of plastic packaging can be easily and safely reused, recycled, or composted by 2025

Alfred Stern, Borealis CEO, said: “As a plastics producer we have taken a leading role in helping to solve the issue of plastic littering and recycling. We support ‘A Line in the Sand’ Global Commitment by committing to more than quadruple our recycled plastics volumes by 2025 and further scaling up our Project STOP to help close the tap on ocean plastics.”