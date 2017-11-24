Borough buys Engel Twin Shot as automotive parts demand accelerates

Borough Plating has unveiled its new Engel 400 Twin Shot injection moulding machine as it expands capacity for higher orders.

The machine will support the production of interior trim parts, ready to be plated in-house for a new all-electric SUV vehicle from one of the world’s leading marques. It revealed the high-tech piece of equipment after announcing it had recently secured new contracts worth around £9 million.

The unveiling attracted support from Southend West MP, David Amess, who flicked the switch on the machine for the first time.

The new machine creates parts injection moulded using two different plastics to allow them to be selectively chrome plated, so fixing lugs remain flexible.

The Engel 400 will be central to the production of at least twelve different interior trim parts and will further increase Borough’s capacity to support the UK automotive supply chain, indicating sector growth amid post-Brexit uncertainty.

David Brereton, Sales Director at Borough Plating, said: “Although there has been a lot of discussion about the challenges the UK manufacturing and automotive sectors are facing at this moment in time, developments like these shows there’s still a lot of potential for growth and cause for optimism across the sector.

“From our point of view, the opportunity to be involved in the production of a revolutionary all-electric SUV with one of the world’s most recognised automotive manufacturers is an exciting prospect that indicates the respect we have from the biggest names in the industry.

“The scale of investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to manufacturing only the highest quality injection moulded components, designed specifically for selective plating to ensure the interior of a top marque car is a nice place to be.”