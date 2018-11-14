Boston Matthews and Munchy appoint new Sales Manager for UK & Ireland

× Expand Simon Brooks (left) and Graham Henstock Boston Matthews

Boston Matthews and Munchy have appointed Graham Henstock to provide technical sales support for the company’s range of customers.

Boston Matthews and Munchy have appointed a new Sales Manager for its customers in the UK & Ireland.

Graham Henstock will provide technical sales support for both the Boston Matthews range of extruders, downstream equipment ranges and complete turn-key extrusion lines, as well as the Munchy Range of recycling systems.

Boston Matthews Managing Director, Simon Brookes, stated: “We are delighted to have Graham on board where he will provide the necessary technical sales support for our wide range of customers in the UK & Ireland.”