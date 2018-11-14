Boston Matthews and Munchy appoint new Sales Manager for UK & Ireland

Boston Matthews and Munchy have appointed Graham Henstock to provide technical sales support for the company’s range of customers.

Boston Matthews and Munchy have appointed a new Sales Manager for its customers in the UK & Ireland.

Graham Henstock will provide technical sales support for both the Boston Matthews range of extruders, downstream equipment ranges and complete turn-key extrusion lines, as well as the Munchy Range of recycling systems.

Boston Matthews Managing Director, Simon Brookes, stated: “We are delighted to have Graham on board where he will provide the necessary technical sales support for our wide range of customers in the UK & Ireland.”

