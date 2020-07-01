Boston Matthews helps in fight against Covid-19

Boston Matthews, a extrusion machinery manufacturer, has announced the completion and shipping of multiple extruders to be used in the direct treatment of Covid-19.

The company says due to the sensitive nature of the machinery, it’s application and the customer Boston Matthews is unable to divulge the specification of the extruders or name the customer.

The extruders will be used by a World-renowned manufacturer of medical devices to produce vital components which will be used in intensive care units and other respiratory care environments of hospitals in more than 120 countries around the World.

Boston Matthews Managing Director, Simon Brookes, said: “The order was placed earlier this year when the majority of the World was either in lockdown or about to enter lockdown which was a very strange and uncertain time which I think everyone will empathise with. However, it was of vital importance to the customer that we were able to maintain our production levels and commit to fulfilling this extremely sensitive order on time."

"Knowing how important this order was especially in the middle of a Pandemic it was also of vital importance we maintained production for our existing machine order obligations. We therefore undertook a massive internal planning initiative involving all aspects of the supply chain, production levels and personnel availability so that we could accommodate this order. As a result, a select team was chosen specifically to handle this new order from start to finish and I am very pleased to say they performed professionally and diligently throughout and the entire project was completed ahead of schedule.”