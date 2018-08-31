BOY sees successful future in UK injection moulding market

× Expand Left to Right: Bob Wilson, Alfred Schiffer and Tracy Wilson BOY

The Managing Associate of the BOY Group of injection moulding machinery says he sees a “successful future” for its business in the UK, regardless of what happens with Brexit.

Alfred Schiffer made the comments whilst visiting its subsidiary, BOY Ltd, in Rushden, Northamptonshire where he presented the company with a plaque to commemorate 35 years successful partnership.

“Whatever may happen in Great Britain in the future with the likes of Brexit and the Euro, with this successful partnership we have optimised our position in this market,”Schiffer explained.

“With BOY Ltd. we have a very competent partner and the direction for a successful future of both firms have already been defined.”

A UK success story

BOY Ltd took over the responsibility for all sales, support and servicing of BOY injection moulding machines in Great Britain in 1983, later extending these activities to Northern Ireland.

Managed by Bob Wilson and his wife, Tracey, the company has over its 35-year history sold machines from across BOY Group’s product portfolio to customers supplying to a variety of sectors. It has also opened a dedicated mould and materials trial facility at Rushden.

“Certainly through both the good and difficult times we were always able to rely on BOY as our partner to create our current success,” said Bob Wilson.