BP develops new technology to enable circularity for unrecyclable PET plastic waste

BP has developed an enhanced recycling technology, BP Infinia, that enables currently unrecyclable PET plastic waste to be diverted from landfill or incineration and instead transformed into new, virgin-quality feedstocks.

BP plans to construct a $25 million pilot plant in the US to prove the technology, before progressing to full-scale commercialisation.

Tufan Erginbilgic, BP’s Downstream Chief Executive, said: “We see our Infinia technology as a game-changer for the recycling of PET plastics. It is an important stepping stone in enabling a stronger circular economy in the polyester industry and helping to reduce unmanaged plastic waste.”

Charles Damianides, Vice President of Petrochemicals Technology, Licensing, and Business Development at BP, said: “BP is committed to fully developing and commercialising this technology.”

“We have long experience and a proven track record of scaling technology and we firmly believe that this innovation can ultimately contribute to making all types of polyester waste infinitely recyclable.”

BP’s new pilot plant is planned to be located at its research and development hub in Illinois, and is expected to be operational in late 2020 to prove the technology on a continuous basis.