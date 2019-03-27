BPF and PlasticsEurope scheme teaches 180 Children about plastic for science week

During British Science Week, which took place 8-17 March 2019, one of the British Plastics Federation’s Polymer Ambassadors, Business Development Executive Justyna Elliott, brought the world of plastics to nearly 180 children at a local primary school.

The joint initiative by the BPF and PlasticsEurope, the Polymer Ambassadors programme, aims to train people from the polymer industry to deliver a set of experiments designed for primary school children and engage students in the world of polymers.

The scheme, which is part of the STEM Ambassador programme, has already trained more than fifty ambassadors throughout Britain.

Six classes from three different school years were taught about different polymer types and how they can be made and used, engaging with nearly 180 students.

The theme of the science week at the primary school was the ‘Journey of Plastic’ with a focus on reducing, reusing and recycling.

Elliott, said: “Children can get involved in most of the experiments by helping with measuring the raw material for creating an expanded polystyrene ball or dropping a raw egg on the floor in a protective helmet, for example. The children were mesmerised by the amount of water soaked up by the super-absorbent material and by the disappearing in water PVA plastic film.”