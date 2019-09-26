BPF announces launch of "PackScore" to help brands create sustainable packaging

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has announce the launch of a new sustainable design tool for plastic packaging, PackScore.

The tool has been developed for brands, retailers and designers to use at the earliest stages of packaging design, to assess whether the packaging can be easily recycled, and adjust the product’s features to ensure it can.

Supported by RECOUP and based off the Recyclass system developed by Plastics Recyclers Europe, PackScore allows users to answer a series of questions in order to receive a recyclability rating from A – F.

The tool also highlights features of the packaging such as light-weighting or the use of recycled content, that help ensure efficient use of resources.

The tool is designed to be easy to use, and works also to educate, and to help steer the final design to ensure sustainability is part of the conversation between all involved in the creation of plastic packaging.

PackScore was originally produced by Berry International and subsequently developed by the BPF.

The grading level is advisory and is only intended to be a guide during the design process. A more comprehensive tool such as Recyclass is recommended to obtain an official certification of recyclability.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “The BPF is proud to announce the launch of PackScore, and hopes everyone from brand managers, packaging designers and retailers use the tool. It can play a vital role to facilitate conversations when it comes time to design new products, and help decision makers ensure their products are designed to be recycled.”