BPF calls for better public understanding of plastic materials

The British Plastics Federation is calling for better understanding of materials to help people make more environmentally friendly choices, after commissioning a recent YouGov poll.

The poll found that only two per cent of people thought that plastic is the packaging material that is least damaging to the environment in terms of helping to keep down greenhouse gas emissions.

The organisation is calling for a fuller understanding of materials amongst the wider public to help them make “informed” decisions, claiming it is “vital” that the public do not think ‘plastic free’ means ‘better for the environment’.

The BPF has previously highlighted that plastic packaging also plays an important role in protecting products and reducing food waste.

Carbon footprint of the products we buy are typically far higher than their packaging. However, over a third of respondents did not agree that packaging is even necessary to increase the shelf life of food.

While 73 per cent said that they either ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’ with the statement: I aim to buy packaging that is plastic free because I think it is better for the environment.

Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation, said: “The fact that nearly three quarters of the British public unfortunately assume that buying something that is plastic free is better for the environment highlights how unbalanced the debate about plastic has become. People should have a choice. But people need accurate information to make an informed decision – and that is what is lacking.”

“We urge the government, brands and retailers to help us find ways to communicate why simply ditching plastic is not the best thing for our environment. The last thing our planet needs is for us to make matters worse by switching to alternative materials and increasing global greenhouse gas emissions.”

The findings come shortly after a report from the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee contained warnings that switching to alternatives risks increasing carbon pollution.

The BPF has also recently released a document called Understanding the Debate About Plastic, which is intended to provide an accessible way of informing people about the current issues.