BPF calls for responses to industry Apprenticeship Survey

The British Plastics Federation is asking for respondents to take part in their national Apprenticeship survey, and has announced the deadline as the 31st January.

The survey’s aim is to help determine the number and type of apprentices working across the UK plastics industry, and will be used to support the BPF in their work with government and as a guide in developing targets and goals.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “Apprentices have a major role to play in the plastics industry. In fact, our research indicates about half of BPF member companies have a board member who started their career as an apprentice.”

“Clearly, becoming an apprentice in the industry offers fantastic career opportunities even at an international level, and it’s vital that as an industry we have a strong apprenticeship offering.”

The survey is open to both BPF members and non-members, features nine questions and takes a few minutes to complete, and is aimed at plastic companies spanning the supply chain, whether or not they currently take on apprentices.

A link to the member survey is here, and the non-member survey is here.