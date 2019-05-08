BPF launch two-day rotational moulding conference

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has launched its 2019 rotational moulding conference, which will take place on 3-4 June 2019 at Loughborough University.

This year’s event will focus on the benefits and the challenges of designing for rotational moulding, exploring topics including ‘Rotational Moulding in the Marine Environment’, ‘Design for the Future’ and ‘Designing for Recyclability’.

The BPF says the conference has also been designed to attract students, with free entry for students and a taster session at the beginning of the day aimed at those looking to enter the industry.

The conference will feature presentations from industry experts such as Gareth McDowell from 493K and Martin Spencer from Uniqueroto.

Phil Maddox, chair of the BPF Rotational Moulding Group and managing director of Leafield Environmental, said: “This event will explore the unique design features of rotational moulding. It is an opportunity for our industry to come together to share ideas and to promote rotational moulding, both to manufacturers and to the next generation.”