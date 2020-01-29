BPF launch videos to educate the public about plastic

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has released two videos to address public misunderstanding about plastic’s role in society and the best ways to prevent plastic waste, following international debate on plastic waste at the World Economic Forum last week.

The videos have been released in support of the BPF’s recent document Understanding the Debate about Plastic, which outlines why plastic is important for modern life and the evidence on effective ways to reduce waste.

× Expand Is Plastic Sustainable?

One BPF video outlines how the carbon impact of plastic is relatively low when compared to alternatives. The second video explains how changes to the UK’s recycling collection system may help reduce existing consumer confusion over what should or should not be put in the recycling bin, with the potential to improve recycling levels across the country.

The videos follow recent YouGov findings which revealed over two-thirds of the public believe plastic packaging to be the ‘most damaging’ material in terms of greenhouse gasses emitted during its lifecycle.

The BPF says research into the environmental impact of plastic indicates this is not in fact the case, and this perception stands in contradiction to warnings by Greenpeace that replacing plastic with other materials is not necessarily better for the environment.

× Expand Improving Plastic Recycling in the UK

Director General of the British Plastics Federation, Philip Law, said: “We hope that through widely sharing content such as these videos, we can help clear up public misunderstanding about plastic. The recent YouGov poll results show the issue clearly: most do not appreciate plastic’s role in helping us reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Policymakers and the media need to take note. By turning away from plastics we may do a lot more harm to our environment than good. We must ensure we work together to make the best choices for our planet, and plastic has an important role to play in fighting climate change."