BPF launches 2018 training Polymer Ambassador Scheme

Supported by PlasticsEurope, the BPF, in conjunction with Cogent Skills, has launched its 2018 Autumn training seminars for the Polymer Ambassador Scheme (PAS).

The scheme is an initiative to give polymer industry specialists the opportunity to teach children and students about the world of polymers, engaging them in the possibilities of science, engineering and manufacturing.

In partnership with the Cogent SIP Ambassador Programme, which involves a network of industry professionals who aim to inspire and propel young people into careers within the science-based industries, the training sessions will be held in Birmingham and London.

The BPF believes the UK requires more employees with science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills, and the polymer ambassador scheme is one way industry professionals can inspire young children to pursue these educational pathways.