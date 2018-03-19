BPF launches second Brexit seminar

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has launched its second Brexit seminar to provide key updates and insights as it believes Brexit will alter the trading landscape for all UK plastics manufacturers.

Organisations confirmed to speak at the event include the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the Institute of Export and European Plastics Converters (EuPC).

The morning session will provide an overview of the current Brexit situation and examine the impact that Brexit will have on REACH.

Further sessions at the event will examine what WTO rules would mean for plastics manufacturers, proof of origin post-Brexit and what the export market may look like.

Mike Boswell, chairman of the BPF Brexit Taskforce, said: “There is still significant uncertainty over what Brexit will mean for our industry. This seminar will examine some of the opportunities and the threats, as well as what the future trading environment could look like under certain scenarios.”

The one day event will take place on 19th April at the BPF offices near Old Street in London.