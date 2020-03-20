BPF members ready to assist in Coronavirus challenge despite major concerns for business

× Expand BPF Coronavirus Survey

Nearly a third of British Plastics Federation members responding to a survey about the coronavirus pandemic have said they could assist the NHS and Government through utilisation of their manufacturing facilities to provide goods and services.

The survey, to which 127 member firms across the country responded, highlighted the willingness of companies to assist in the battle against the disease, but also their deep concerns over the implications of the pandemic on the industry.

Almost 80 per cent of the companies surveyed expected a drop in turnover over the next six months, with 98 per cent of those expressing concern over the coronavirus’ impact on business operations.

Almost 90 per cent of responders said they expected the coronavirus to impact their supply chains over the next three months, while more than half stated that the coronavirus had impacted their staff’s ability to work.

Across the entire industry, 25 per cent of the workforce could potentially work from home. Amongst plastics processors that number falls to 18 per cent. To download the full survey click here

Director General of the British Plastics Federation, Philip Law, commented:

"I wrote to the government yesterday to explain why the plastics industry should be classified as a key part of the national infrastructure and that many of its workers and their skills are critical in the production of much needed products.

“It comes as no surprise that our members and our industry are expecting major challenges in the weeks and months ahead. This survey demonstrates that the plastics industry is a crucial, strategic industry playing a pivotal role in national security and in ensuring we as a country can effectively fight the coronavirus.

“We urge the government to provide the essential support to keep manufacturers and their supply chains in operation, so the nation can be safely fed, professionally cared for and that vital infrastructure, such as drainage and waste management, is supported."

The BPF has also created a COVID-19 webpage, which includes a guide for manufacturers intended to help limit the spread of the virus, alongside useful information from BEIS and Public Health England.