BPF members show clear preferred courses of action when replicating indicative votes

The British Plastics Federation has surveyed its members in a flash poll that mirrored the indicative votes that MPs voted for in the House of Commons on 27th March.

The results found that unlike Parliament, there are clear preferred courses of action.

With over 150 senior industry figures responding in just over 24 hours, the results conclusively rejected a no-deal Brexit, and showed that a majority of BPF members voted in favour of revoking Article 50 to avoid no-deal or entering into a customs union.

Three quarters of BPF members voted ‘no’ to the concept of a no-deal Brexit, while the most popular option was revoking Article 50 to avoid a no-deal situation (66 per cent), followed by entering a customs union (65 per cent), and a confirmatory public vote (60 per cent).

BPF members were also asked what their preferred outcome was for Brexit and what they predict will happen.

Most respondents preferred either a revocation of Article 50 (41 per cent), or a second referendum (23 per cent).

However, when they were asked to predict what would actually happen, 29 per cent felt that the UK would end up with an alternative soft Brexit, closely followed by Theresa May’s deal passing (28 per cent).

Philip Law, the BPF’s Director General, said: “This flash poll shows there is clearly a dominant view from our industry. The majority of BPF members clearly reject a no-deal Brexit and would revoke Article 50 to avoid it.”