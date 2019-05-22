BPF members visit one of the UK’s largest manufacturers of specialist medical devices

Members of the BPF Moulders and Specialist Processors Group visited world class medical devices manufacturer Owen Mumford at its Chipping Norton site on Friday 17th May.

The event organised by the BPF provided an opportunity to see the production lines, learn about the company’s history and current operations, exchange ideas and network with one another.

Jonathan Byrne General Manager at Cotswold division of Owen Mumford, said: “I’m really pleased to have demonstrated how we are making a world of difference to a world of people with our innovative healthcare products and our strong commitment to health, safety and the environment.”

The factory tour including a presentation by Jonathan Byrne on product overview and site development, followed by a presentation by HSE Advisor David de Leyser, which expanded on the company’s CSR and vision.