BPF one of latest associations to join Reshoring UK initiative

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is one of a number of leading industrial associations to sign up to the Reshoring UK initiative.

It joins the Railway Industry Association (RIA), Farnborough Aerospace Consortium (FAC) and Invest Northern Ireland to bring the number of sector and technology specific business groups supporting the initiative to 26.

Established in 2018, Reshoring UK is a collaborative development that uses an online search platform to assist manufacturers in connecting with trusted, accredited suppliers capable of delivering UK-based products and services.

Representing the plastics industry supply chain, BPF Senior Industrial Issues Executive, Graeme Craig, explained why the Federation has joined the platform:

“The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the need for secure, well-supported supply chains into sharp focus, not just the supply of essential medical products for front line medical services, but for every part of the economy.

“Now that the country is looking at recovery and a return to ‘business as usual’ is on the agenda, there is a perfect opportunity to create a balanced, robust economy that will be sustainable for UK manufacturing and the value chains it supports.”

Success for Reshoring UK means success for skills, innovation, and investment in British jobs.

Craig continued: “In June 2020, Business Secretary, Alok Sharma MP, announced the creation of five new business-focused groups to unleash Britain’s growth potential and create jobs, as part of the Government’s plans to help the economy bounce back from this global pandemic.

“The five groups are: The future of industry; Green recovery; Backing new businesses; Increasing opportunity, and UK open for business. For all five of these groups any industrial strategy developed must consider reshoring manufacturing to the UK if they wish to meet their objectives. There has never been a better time for Reshoring UK.”

Baroness Burt of Solihull, Patron of Reshoring UK, added: “We are delighted to welcome these new Partners in the Reshoring UK initiative. Each will be an important contributor in the development of the network, to encourage engagement with our manufacturers to recognise the strength of the skills and innovation available to the manufacturing supply chain in the UK.

“With so much tangible value to be gained manufacturers only need to look more closely at what is already available to them in this country, in terms of innovation, technology transfer across sectors, and quality. The www.reshoring.uk partnership urges the manufacturing sector to seize this opportunity to reconsider its supply base.”