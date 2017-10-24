BPF opens invites to PlastIndia contingent

The British Plastics Federation (BPF), in partnership with the Department for International Trade (DIT), is inviting UK companies to join a trade mission to the Indian tradeshow, Plastindia, taking place 7-12 February 2018.

The Trade Mission to the state of Gujarat, includes access to a market briefing and drinks reception at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner to Ahmedabad, Geoff Wain, at which a senior diplomat and sector expert will brief delegates on successful strategies for securing business in India, one of the world’s fastest growing plastics markets.

The delegates will also be set up with pre-arranged business-to-business meetings at the tradeshow.

× Expand Ahmedabad

To support the trade mission, the BPF and DIT will be distributing a British group guide featuring the details of mission participants. Mission participants will also be able to use the joint BPF/DIT stand to conduct meetings and to display marketing material (limited space is available).

In addition, the BPF has secured a number of rooms at a nearby hotel, including a shuttle bus to and from the tradeshow, which mission participants can access at a negotiated rate, making the logistics of attending as easy as possible.

This year’s Plastindia offers a fully digital platform with a dedicated Plastindia app that allows delegates to browse exhibitors, schedule booth visits, and mark ‘favourites’. Themes at the tradeshow include emerging sectors in India, including sports, 3D printing and plastic composites, as well as growth areas, which include the automotive sector, healthcare, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, telecoms and renewable energy.

Stephen Hunt, BPF’s Membership Services Director, said: "The policy landscape in India includes regulations for light-weighting that will increase demand for composites and engineering plastics - just one of the ways India presents exciting opportunities for UK plastics companies. The BPF encourages those keen to engage with this expanding market to take part in the trade mission and maximise the opportunities from their visit.”