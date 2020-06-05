BPF President emphasises importance of industry and community engagement

× Expand BPF President Martin Althorpe

The President of the British Plastics Federation (BPF) has urged the industry to make contact with local MPs to foster a relationship that encourages closer community engagement.

Martin Althorpe made the comments at the BPF’s virtually held Annual General Meeting (AGM), where he was re-elected for a second year in the position of President.

Althorpe said that promoting the benefits of closer community engagement is a key theme of his Presidency, and one which he will continue with in the coming 12 months.

He added that that whilst the Coronavirus precludes physical meetings with the local community and its politicians, “it is still possible to make contact with local MPs and their assistants online and by phone.”

Althorpe highlighted that a classic example of what could be achieved was the BPF co-ordinated meeting on Teesside in late 2019, where the local plastics industry met with three MPs, including the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury and a shadow Cabinet member.

The lockdown restrictions meant that the BPF hosted its AGM remotely for the first time in the Federation’s long history.

During proceedings, Karen Drinkwater, Founding Director of JSC Rotational Ltd, was also elected as BPF Vice-President by the BPF's Council.

BPF Vice President Karen Drinkwater

Drinkwater has been involved in the polymer industry since 2004, when she established JSC Rotational with her husband, Mark, following experience in the food and logistics sector.

Between 2011-15 she enjoyed success chairing the BPF’s Rotational Moulders Group with an emphasis on engaging with undergraduate designers.

Drinkwater takes up her position with immediate effect and will support Althorpe in his duties.

The BPF’s latest Annual Review was also unveiled during the meeting, which can be downloaded or read here.