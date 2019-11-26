BPF publishes a new guide for jointing polyethylene pressure pipes

× Expand BPF Pipes

The British Plastics Federation’s Pipes Group has published a new guide on the benefits of butt fusion jointing of polyethylene pressure pipes.

The guide is aimed at engineers and specifiers who are looking to take advantage of the jointing technique, which has been shown to consistently deliver quality pipe joints under a broad range of construction situations.

Drawing on 50 years of accumulated experience, this is presented as an easy-to-follow reference source to complement industry procedural specifications.

It also contains case studies used to show that some of the many applications, environmental conditions and pipe sizes for which butt fusion is now routinely used with polyethylene pipes.

The BPF Pipes Group is a member of the European Plastic Pipes and Fittings Association (TEPPFA) and has customised the guidance prepared by TEPPFA to suit UK applications.

The guidance is available here and details of BPF Pipes Group members who manufacture and supply pipes suitable for butt fusion applications can be found here.