BPF Recycling group praises Sky News doc on recyclate export

The British Plastics Federation Recycling Group has published a statement in reaction to the screening of a Sky News exposé on the foreign landfill of UK household recycling.

× Expand Sky News recycling documentary BPF

Roger Baynham, Chairman of the British Plastics Federation Recycling Group, told British Plastics & Rubber: “Sky News’ recent programme about quantities of plastic waste that have been sent to China for recycling and then ending up in landfill, reinforces many of the views that the British Plastics Federation (BPF) Recycling Group has expressed for years: the UK has been over-reliant on exporting materials for recycling. We hope that increased recognition of this issue will accelerate change so that more end-of-life plastic is reprocessed within the UK, positively contributing to our economy.

“We have previously proposed changes to the current PRN system, aiming to increase reprocessing within the UK, including split plastic packaging recycling targets to ensure that more evidence would have to come from local recyclers rather than exporters.

“The programme also highlighted that finding an outlet for contaminated material is challenging. The BPF Recycling Group has also been calling for a focus on driving up the quality of material — rather than a focus on increasing quantity — to help ensure there are markets for collected material. To achieve this, we have already proposed the creation of standards for feedstock material, providing an advantage to businesses that are working to reduce contamination.

“Even more could be achieved by incentivising companies to incorporate recycled content. A mechanism for this is allowing companies to offset their producer responsibility obligations if they incorporate recycled content and design their products for recycling.

“These proposals from the BPF Recycling Group are designed to maximise plastics recycling in the UK. We hope that Sky highlighting these issues will result in enhanced cooperation with Defra, supporting local jobs whilst helping to achieve a truly circular economy for plastics.”