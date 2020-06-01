BPF releases updated COVID-19 guidance

In response to COVID-19, the British Plastics Federation (BPF) has launched an updated and expanded Guidance on Good Manufacturing Practice.

The updated guide is available on the BPF’s new Health & Safety hub and has been launched alongside the release of the expanded report.

Now in its third edition, the document features the latest Government and Public Health England advice and explains how manufacturing companies can continue to operate whilst protecting their staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The latest edition now includes notes on the government policy on risk assessments, a checklist for safe travel to and from work, details of the Government’s Coronavirus National Testing Programme, PPE, and first aid guidance from St John’s Ambulance.

The BPF has also made available a range of good practice posters to be displayed in factory and office settings. Produced by BPF member Epwin Group Plc, the posters provide vivid reminders of the key messages for social distancing, handwashing, and all other measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus in the workplace.

Health, Safety & Environmental Manager for Hozelock Ltd, Russell Sparrow, a member of the BPF’s Industrial Health and Safety Committee, commented:

“The coronavirus pandemic has, more than ever put health, safety and wellbeing into sharp focus for manufacturing. At Hozelock it is important for us as a business to be part of the best practice sharing network offered by the BPF to produce this guidance. As a result, BPF delivered Covid-19: Guidance on Good Manufacturing Practice for the plastics sector over 5 weeks before the Government’s Working Safely guidance on 11 May, meaning that we were able to maintain safe working conditions during the peak of uncertainty. This third edition allows us to continue to take every step necessary to ensure the safety and security of our people and our supply chains.”

The new guidance document is available: https://www.bpf.co.uk/hub