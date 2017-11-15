BPF SIMPL safety helps Summit Systems bring down accidents with health and safety committee

Summit Systems has reduced its accident and near miss reports through participation in the British Plastics Federation ‘SIMPL’ Safety in Manufacturing Plastics initiative.

With involvement since 2011, Summit appointed an Internal Health and Safety Committee two years ago, bringing down common minor accidents.

Ian Lowe, steering manager of the committee, said: “It’s important to deliver knowledge in an environment conducive to learning that has an impact on the culture in our business that is time and cost effective. Not only does it show we value our employees, their safety is key along with the focus on mental health too from pressures both in and outside of the work environment”.

Some of the key aspects of Summit’s success over many years has been employee engagement whilst a more commonly used phrase today, the actual sentiment has always been at the core of the business.

Summit Systems recently won the ‘Supplier Partnership: Ancillary Machinery’ award at the Plastic Industry Awards for their recent project with the Polymer Training and Innovation Centre. The project focused on providing the training centre with the most up-to-date equipment, ensuring students have their best possible training experience.