BPF survey shows members see trade with EU as a top priority

The British Plastics Federation has surveyed its members for their views on Brexit to mark the day the UK left the European Union.

BPF members were asked whether trade with the EU would be as important for their company after the end of a transitional period, with 93 per cent of respondents saying that EU trade would still be important for their company.

The BPF also asked its members which countries they felt would contribute significantly to future growth, with the United States, China, and India getting the largest proportion of the votes.

Another question asked how likely they felt it was that the UK Government would be able to get a trade deal with the EU by the current deadline of 31st December, with only 34 per cent of respondents thinking it was likely or very likely that a deal would be achieved by the deadline, with 40 per cent thinking it was quite or very unlikely.

When asked how prepared they were for leaving the EU, over 70 per cent of respondents said they were quite or very prepared.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “This flash poll provides no room for doubt, it is crucial that the UK government succeeds in agreeing a trade deal with the EU.”

“The BPF will share the results of this survey with the relevant Government officials and will ensure that they understand that whatever deal is made, our members feel it should be backed up with a much regulatory alignment as possible.”

“The BPF will continue to ensure that the views of our industry are heard in the corridors of power and will continue to offer our expertise to Government for whatever details on the plastics sector they require in order to secure the best possible deal for the UK plastics industry.”