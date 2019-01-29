BPF to allocate government grants for exhibitors at Chinaplas 2019

The British Plastics Federation has announced it is now allocating government grants of £2,500 to support eligible British businesses exhibiting at Chinaplas 2019.

Thanks to the grant, the cost of a small stand will be entirely covered by the funding, making the show very cost effective.

The grants, which are in collaboration with the Department for International Trade, comes from the success of the grants at Arabplast 2019, which suggested that for every £1 of government support, the UK economy gets a return of £72.

Justyna Elliot, Senior Business Development Executive for the BPF, said: “Arabplast 2019 and other foreign exhibitions provide a great platform to meet new clients, local agents, distributors and potential partners.”

“We know from years of experience that government support via DIT’s Tradeshow Access Programme is hugely appreciated by companies and encourages them to explore new markets and develop their international trade links.”

“We are therefore delighted to report that there is such a healthy return to the UK economy, especially during such uncertain times for UK businesses.”