BPF to offer virtual 1-2-1 meetings with leading equipment suppliers

As part of a new virtual event called Meet the Equipment Supplier, The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has arranged for some of the biggest names in machinery, automation and monitoring systems to be available for bookable 1-2-1 meetings.

For companies interested in finding out more about technical solutions for improving productivity and reducing waste, this is a unique opportunity to meet with experts from a range of leading companies.

Taking place on 7 and 8 October, senior representatives from 18 equipment suppliers will be available.

The BPF says Participating companies have been carefully categorised, so it is easy to find relevant suppliers. These include suppliers of processing and post-processing equipment, recycling machinery, automation and robotics, ancillary equipment, testing equipment and monitoring systems, as well as suppliers of components and instrumentation.

Stephen Hunt, BPF Director of Membership Services, said: “This event is the first of its kind from the BPF and the companies taking part represent some of the best suppliers in the plastics industry. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about how technology can improve the productivity of their business to take advantage of this rare opportunity to access a wide range of leading experts at the click of a button”

To find a full list of participating companies, visit www.meetthesupplier.com and follow the relevant links. Book an available meeting slot and a custom Zoom link will be received via email, which will be active on the day.