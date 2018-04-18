BPF welcomes Gov action on marine plastic waste at CHOGM

The BPF has shown support for Government funding to deal with marine plastic in Commonwealth nations, in a statement the Federation said 'The BPF welcomes the announcement of a £61.4 million fund towards tackling plastic waste ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this week.

'The BPF is already taking action to reduce plastic entering our rivers and seas and has formed a Marine Litter Platform to work together on solutions. This forum enables collaboration between government, brands, retailers, academics, NGOs, manufacturers and recyclers to develop the best ways to address this global issue.

'The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has shown support by retweeting a statement to its 170 thousand followers that was issued in conjunction with the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) about the need for urgent action to tackle the issue of marine litter.

'The BPF welcomes the opportunity to have a discussion about the right interventions to reduce plastic waste, and as an industry are committed to adding our expertise to help work with other Commonwealth nations to reach effective solutions.'