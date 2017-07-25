BPF welcomes Koreans on recycling tour

RECOUP, the British Plastics Federation and VEKA Recycling hosted the South Korea Plastic Production and Recycling Federation on a tour of Britain’s recycling facilities.

The South Korea Plastic Production and Recycling Federation recently met with the British Plastic Federation (BPF), RECOUP and VEKA Recycling at VEKA’s site in Kent.

The group, made up of representatives from the Korea Vinyl Environment Council, Korea PVC Pipe Industry Co-operative and Korea Automotive Recyclers Association, learnt more about plastic recycling in the UK and the current initiatives to increase recycling.

The BPF presented facts about the UK plastic industry and the work the BPF Recycling Group is doing through its latest group strategy. The Plastics Industry Recycling Action Plan (PIRAP) was also explained and the whole value chain approach it uses to increase plastic recycling.

RECOUP provided insight into plastic recycling collections in the UK and the research and promotional work it does to increase recycling through pledge4plastics.

VEKA recycling provided the group with a company-specific example of recycling PVC windows within the UK market. Simon Scholes, the commercial director of VEKA Recycling and chairman of the Rigids Working Group within the BPF Recycling Group, explained the group’s vision of having recycled material more widely recognised as a great product, as well as what can be learnt from recycling within the PVC industry.

The visiting representatives were interested in the voluntary approach of recycling initiatives in the UK, which differed from the more regulated approach in South Korea. They were also keen to understand how the PRN system worked in the UK.

The visit finished with a tour of VEKA Recycling’s plant in Swanscombe, Kent.

Stuart Foster, RECOUP CEO, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity to build international relations with like-minded organisations from South Korea. It was a resounding success with a genuine interest and discussion around how we approach plastic resource efficiency and recycling in the UK.”

Simon Scholes, VEKA Recycling Commercial Director, said: “I was very proud to welcome the delegation to VEKA Recycling’s’ factory and to show them examples of the great work carried out every day by the UK plastic recycling industry. It was exciting to meet professional business leaders who are eager to learn how to help improve their country’s recycling industry. The day was a really useful and interesting exchange of ideas.”

Helen Jordan, BPF Sustainability Issues Executive, said: “The BPF was pleased to welcome this South Korean delegation and this event provided a great way to showcase outstanding industry initiatives such as PIRAP, as well as the other important work being done by the UK plastics industry to increase plastics recycling.”