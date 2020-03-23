BPF writes to Government in response to coronavirus outbreak

The British Plastics Federation has written to the government to ask them to classify large parts of the sector as key workers, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BPF Director General Philip Law wrote to key members of parliament to make it clear how vital the plastics industry is in keeping the country running.

He wrote: “I am writing to you to call for the urgent introduction of measures to ensure the continued provision of essential household and pharmaceutical goods across the UK, as well as meeting key infrastructure demands.”“Unless changes are made, in particular the recognition of key parts of the plastics sector as critical infrastructure, manufacturing industry will not be able to meet demand.”

“The BPF is witnessing critical item shortages and government action is needed to address this. For example, there have been estimates of an overall uplift in retail sales last weekend of between 600 and 800 per cent, and this has massively increased demand for packaging in addition to other products.”

“Plastics packaging is a key example. It is used to ensure handwash, bleach, medicines, and food and drink are hygienically and safely transported to retailers with minimal losses.”

“It is impossible for the supply chain the deliver these items without packaging. The sector has been meeting a massive increase in demand for packaging for all the above items, with very high order increases for bleach, handwash, medicines, and food and drink.”

“Having workers in these facilities is crucial in order to maintain and uninterrupted supply of products and services. Whilst the plastics packaging industry employs over 20,000 people, only 18 per cent have a role that permits them to work from home.”

“We have already approached member companies and enquired about the products they are capable of producing. This includes ventilators, facemasks, various equipment for healthcare workers, containers and bottles for hand sanitisers and soaps, infection control bags, clinical waste bins, anti-infection soluble laundry bags, and polythene sheeting.”

“Many UK manufacturers have clean rooms ensuring products can be produced in a hygienic environment.”

“Packaging companies and other key processors are reliant on a steady supply of raw materials, and the polymer distributors who ensure the material reaches those in the supply chain.”

“The UK has a large concentration of moulders, who have flexibilities in their manufacturing, enabling them to produce mouldings for practically any sector.”

“Please also be aware that, after packaging, construction is the second largest user of plastics, where critical products include plastic pipe systems for both drinking water and drainage.”

“It is also crucial that waste management companies and recyclers continue to operate, not only to deal with the waste, but to provide much needed recycled material.”

“Clearly as the situation moves forward, maintaining food, water, and medical supplies will be crucial, as well as the maintenance of communications and energy distribution systems.”

“We urge the government to evaluate the consequences of closing key sites and to recognise that plastic manufacturers are part of the critical infrastructure of the UK.”